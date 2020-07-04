All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:07 AM

2407 San Diego Drive

2407 San Diego Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2407 San Diego Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available for move in July 1st!! Lovely one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Very clean house with beautiful wood flooring in all 3 rooms. Large closets in each room. Large dining room and backyard fit for entertaining. Comes with all kitchen appliances and fridge. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 San Diego Drive have any available units?
2407 San Diego Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 San Diego Drive have?
Some of 2407 San Diego Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 San Diego Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2407 San Diego Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 San Diego Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2407 San Diego Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2407 San Diego Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2407 San Diego Drive offers parking.
Does 2407 San Diego Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 San Diego Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 San Diego Drive have a pool?
No, 2407 San Diego Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2407 San Diego Drive have accessible units?
No, 2407 San Diego Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 San Diego Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 San Diego Drive has units with dishwashers.

