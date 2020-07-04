2407 San Diego Drive

Property available for move in July 1st!! Lovely one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Very clean house with beautiful wood flooring in all 3 rooms. Large closets in each room. Large dining room and backyard fit for entertaining. Comes with all kitchen appliances and fridge. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
