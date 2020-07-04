2407 San Diego Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Property available for move in July 1st!! Lovely one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Very clean house with beautiful wood flooring in all 3 rooms. Large closets in each room. Large dining room and backyard fit for entertaining. Comes with all kitchen appliances and fridge. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.