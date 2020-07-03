All apartments in Arlington
2334 Kingsway Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

2334 Kingsway Drive

2334 Kingsway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2334 Kingsway Dr, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely Updated. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage. All Stainless Steel Appliances. Beautiful Tile Backsplash in Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Newer Flooring throughout. 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds. All Bedrooms upstairs. 4th bonus room could be Office or GameRoom. Versatile open floor plan. Fenced Yard. Updated Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans. Pet Friendly. Option to lease fully furnished also available. Tenant responsibility to verify all information in regards to schools, area, HOA, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

