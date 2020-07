Amenities

Located near some of the best schools in Arlington, Ditto Elementary and Martin High School. Very well maintained and in pristine condition. Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Attached Home. Large Kitchen and Living room with Cozy Fireplace. Each bedroom has own sink and toilet,r. The small storage area in carport and storage building in the back yard. You can walk or bicycle down to Lake Arlington, located almost in middle between I20 and I30 for ease of commute.