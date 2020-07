Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Welcome to 232 Westview Terrace located in a highly sought after area of Central Arlington.



Just a stones throw to UT-Arlington, dining, and retail; this Updated 2-story townhome home features the most updated kitchen and bathrooms in the community, as well as new flooring throughout.