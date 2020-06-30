2319 Pennington Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court business center gym parking garage tennis court

Move -in ready and close to highway 360 & Interstate 20,this 3 bedroom,2 bath with no carpet functional Floorplan work. the large family room has a huge corner wood- burning rock fireplace that has a bench heart all the way across.Just off the dining area is an 8x7 garden room, which was previously a side patio. The back patio was olso converted to an enclosed 20x11 useable space, and a 14x10 workshop with electricity and AC was added in the back yard.There are a lot of nice features about this house.