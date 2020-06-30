All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2319 Pennington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2319 Pennington Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:46 PM

2319 Pennington Drive

2319 Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2319 Pennington Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Move -in ready and close to highway 360 & Interstate 20,this 3 bedroom,2 bath with no carpet functional Floorplan work. the large family room has a huge corner wood- burning rock fireplace that has a bench heart all the way across.Just off the dining area is an 8x7 garden room, which was previously a side patio. The back patio was olso converted to an enclosed 20x11 useable space, and a 14x10 workshop with electricity and AC was added in the back yard.There are a lot of nice features about this house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Pennington Drive have any available units?
2319 Pennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Pennington Drive have?
Some of 2319 Pennington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Pennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Pennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Pennington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2319 Pennington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2319 Pennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2319 Pennington Drive offers parking.
Does 2319 Pennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Pennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Pennington Drive have a pool?
No, 2319 Pennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Pennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2319 Pennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Pennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 Pennington Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center