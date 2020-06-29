2316 Calmont Drive

Amenities

Fabulous 4 BR well maintained family home in sought after Fannin Farm in South Arlington! Open concept has study(which could easily be 5th bedroom) & Huge master bedroom downstairs; & 3 bedrooms and a large separated gameroom upstairs. Updates include; granite in kitchen; nice backsplash, new roof Jan 2017; insulated garage doors, solar screens on back of home. Beautiful dark hardwoods in most of downstairs. Tons of storage in this home as well as radiant barrier to help on the electric bills & attic fans in attic & over the master.Large backyard with storage Bldg & relax on extended covered brick patio. Incl. refrigerator & washer, dryer. Community includes pool, greenbelt and walking trails. Mansfield ISD.