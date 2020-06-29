All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:14 AM

2316 Calmont Drive

2316 Calmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Calmont Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Fannin Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous 4 BR well maintained family home in sought after Fannin Farm in South Arlington! Open concept has study(which could easily be 5th bedroom) & Huge master bedroom downstairs; & 3 bedrooms and a large separated gameroom upstairs. Updates include; granite in kitchen; nice backsplash, new roof Jan 2017; insulated garage doors, solar screens on back of home. Beautiful dark hardwoods in most of downstairs. Tons of storage in this home as well as radiant barrier to help on the electric bills & attic fans in attic & over the master.Large backyard with storage Bldg & relax on extended covered brick patio. Incl. refrigerator & washer, dryer. Community includes pool, greenbelt and walking trails. Mansfield ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Calmont Drive have any available units?
2316 Calmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Calmont Drive have?
Some of 2316 Calmont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Calmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Calmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Calmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Calmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2316 Calmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Calmont Drive offers parking.
Does 2316 Calmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2316 Calmont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Calmont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2316 Calmont Drive has a pool.
Does 2316 Calmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2316 Calmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Calmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Calmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

