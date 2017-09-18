2316 Bloomfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Dynamite location in Arlington!! This 3/2/1 has New interior paint throughout! Large living room opens into oversized galley kitchen. Cozy breakfast nook overlooks quaint backyard. Small, open patio in the fenced backyard with partially fenced yard. Wood laminate floors throughout downstairs and a half bathroom complete the first floor. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom offers large closet. En suite features shower/tub combo and large vanity. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized and offer adequate closet space. Attached one car garage. Dynamite location in Arlington - minutes from Globe Life Park, AT&T Stadium, amusement parks, dining and shopping!