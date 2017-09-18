All apartments in Arlington
2316 Bloomfield Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2316 Bloomfield Dr

2316 Bloomfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Bloomfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dynamite location in Arlington!! This 3/2/1 has New interior paint throughout! Large living room opens into oversized galley kitchen. Cozy breakfast nook overlooks quaint backyard. Small, open patio in the fenced backyard with partially fenced yard. Wood laminate floors throughout downstairs and a half bathroom complete the first floor. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom offers large closet. En suite features shower/tub combo and large vanity. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized and offer adequate closet space. Attached one car garage. Dynamite location in Arlington - minutes from Globe Life Park, AT&T Stadium, amusement parks, dining and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Bloomfield Dr have any available units?
2316 Bloomfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Bloomfield Dr have?
Some of 2316 Bloomfield Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Bloomfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Bloomfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Bloomfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Bloomfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Bloomfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Bloomfield Dr offers parking.
Does 2316 Bloomfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Bloomfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Bloomfield Dr have a pool?
No, 2316 Bloomfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Bloomfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 2316 Bloomfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Bloomfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Bloomfield Dr has units with dishwashers.

