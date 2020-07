Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Quite neighborhood, huge backyard and across street from Ellis elementary, AISD allows transfers within the district . Property has great floor plan with 4 bedrooms with walk in closets with 2 dining and living areas. Owner is leaving refrigerator but will make no repairs on unit. Property is located about 10 minutes from DFW airport.