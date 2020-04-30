All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 11 2019 at 12:15 PM

2312 Balsam Drive

2312 Balsam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Balsam Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Quaint, first floor condo in Arlington Oaks. Nice sized living room features wbfp fireplace and large windows. Living opens into kitchen which offers all appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter top space, granite look to counter tops :) Bedroom is nicely sized and is framed by a large window overlooking the greenery of the complex. Pass thru into the en suite houses connections for a stackable washer and dryer. Private bathroom offers tub/shower combo and ceramic tiled tub surround. Covered front patio has storage closet. Two pools on complex along with weight room, tennis court and a basketball court. Charming offering near Texas Live!, AT&T Stadium, dining and shopping!

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Balsam Drive have any available units?
2312 Balsam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Balsam Drive have?
Some of 2312 Balsam Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Balsam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Balsam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Balsam Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Balsam Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Balsam Drive offer parking?
No, 2312 Balsam Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Balsam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 Balsam Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Balsam Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2312 Balsam Drive has a pool.
Does 2312 Balsam Drive have accessible units?
No, 2312 Balsam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Balsam Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Balsam Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

