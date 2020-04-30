2312 Balsam Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Quaint, first floor condo in Arlington Oaks. Nice sized living room features wbfp fireplace and large windows. Living opens into kitchen which offers all appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter top space, granite look to counter tops :) Bedroom is nicely sized and is framed by a large window overlooking the greenery of the complex. Pass thru into the en suite houses connections for a stackable washer and dryer. Private bathroom offers tub/shower combo and ceramic tiled tub surround. Covered front patio has storage closet. Two pools on complex along with weight room, tennis court and a basketball court. Charming offering near Texas Live!, AT&T Stadium, dining and shopping!



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.