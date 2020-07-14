All apartments in Arlington
2311 Basil Drive
2311 Basil Drive

2311 Basil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Basil Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Two Bedrooms - One Bath (808 sqft); Lots of sparkling windows; All appliances; First floor convenience, high visibility for good security; Charming Wood burning Fireplace; Ceiling fans throughout; Washer and dryer included; Updated kitchen; Water, sewer, trash are PAID; Assigned Parking immediately in front. Community has 3 sparkling pools, 2 bubbling hot tubs, sauna, exercise facilities, tennis, and more. Minutes from Cowboys stadium, Ranger Ballpark, Six Flags, Univ of Texas, General Motors, DFW Airport, and lots of great shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

