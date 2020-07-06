All apartments in Arlington
2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208

2310 Bamboo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Bamboo Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unique 2 story unit in Arlington! - Unique 2 story unit with stone counters and wood style floors and high stainless steel appliances! This unit has a great view of a small pool. Largest 1 bedroom unit with loft for second bedroom or second living area. Cozy unit with a wood burning fireplace. Call to view today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 have any available units?
2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 have?
Some of 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 offer parking?
No, 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 does not offer parking.
Does 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 have a pool?
Yes, 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 has a pool.
Does 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 have accessible units?
No, 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Bamboo Dr Unit J208 does not have units with dishwashers.

