2308 Chapel Hill Ln

Nice 2 Story Town Home in Arlington - This 2 story town home has 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs. Downstairs is the 3rd bedroom with hall bath, living area and kitchen with dining area. Home has some new and updated plank flooring in the living areas and has carpet in the bedrooms. Patio in back with fenced yard. Park behind patio under carport with 2 spaces. One cat okay but no dogs. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Renters insurance required.



No Dogs Allowed



