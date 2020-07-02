All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:49 AM

2308 Chapel Hill Ln

2308 Chapel Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Chapel Hill Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
Nice 2 Story Town Home in Arlington - This 2 story town home has 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs. Downstairs is the 3rd bedroom with hall bath, living area and kitchen with dining area. Home has some new and updated plank flooring in the living areas and has carpet in the bedrooms. Patio in back with fenced yard. Park behind patio under carport with 2 spaces. One cat okay but no dogs. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Renters insurance required.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4912986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Chapel Hill Ln have any available units?
2308 Chapel Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Chapel Hill Ln have?
Some of 2308 Chapel Hill Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Chapel Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Chapel Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Chapel Hill Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Chapel Hill Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Chapel Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Chapel Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 2308 Chapel Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Chapel Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Chapel Hill Ln have a pool?
No, 2308 Chapel Hill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Chapel Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 2308 Chapel Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Chapel Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Chapel Hill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

