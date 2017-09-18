All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2225 Splendor Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2225 Splendor Ct
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:56 PM

2225 Splendor Ct

2225 Splendor Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2225 Splendor Court, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stylish Home in Quite Cul-De-Sac - Property Id: 129027

This stylish residence is nestled in a desirably tranquil cul-de-sac. This impressive, generously proportioned contemporary residence has several updates; walls and ceiling have been fully painted, 6X24 ceramic tile plank floors and base boards downstairs, updated light fixtures throughout, new carpet, new vinyl in all upstairs wet areas, replaced kitchen sink faucet and all toilets. This home is ready for it's new family. Nothing adds to the charm and appeal of your home like the neighborhood around it and the location that it's in. This home is 10 minutes away from Texas Live (Arlington Entertainment District), and two shopping centers! Owner has just added new stainless appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129027
Property Id 129027

(RLNE5675383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Splendor Ct have any available units?
2225 Splendor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Splendor Ct have?
Some of 2225 Splendor Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Splendor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Splendor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Splendor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 Splendor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2225 Splendor Ct offer parking?
No, 2225 Splendor Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2225 Splendor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Splendor Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Splendor Ct have a pool?
No, 2225 Splendor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Splendor Ct have accessible units?
No, 2225 Splendor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Splendor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Splendor Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center