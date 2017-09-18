2225 Splendor Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Stylish Home in Quite Cul-De-Sac - Property Id: 129027



This stylish residence is nestled in a desirably tranquil cul-de-sac. This impressive, generously proportioned contemporary residence has several updates; walls and ceiling have been fully painted, 6X24 ceramic tile plank floors and base boards downstairs, updated light fixtures throughout, new carpet, new vinyl in all upstairs wet areas, replaced kitchen sink faucet and all toilets. This home is ready for it's new family. Nothing adds to the charm and appeal of your home like the neighborhood around it and the location that it's in. This home is 10 minutes away from Texas Live (Arlington Entertainment District), and two shopping centers! Owner has just added new stainless appliances.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129027

