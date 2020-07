Amenities

pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features two living areas (one which could function as a 4th bedroom, a large and beautiful backyard with 8ft privacy fence and a carport as well as ample parking on the driveway. Strategically located close to TX 360, the GM factory, Helen Wessler Park and Thornton Elementary School, yet on a quiet street.

App fee is $35 per adult. Security Deposit is $1350.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2213-huntington-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.