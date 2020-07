Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Everything is bigger in Texas, including this great home in Arlington with plenty of wide open spaces. Beautiful wainscoting in the dinning or living room will immediately grab your eyes. Updated lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Upgraded oven with glass cook-top and refrigerator in the kitchen will make your move in easy. All bedrooms upstairs are split. Wonderful Texas home just missing one thing, you!