Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Open floor plan and a large back yard,large kitchen size with lots of cabinets and counter space, an island and a breakfast bar open into the large living room and dining area. Master suite features walk in closet, double sinks and a great view of the back yard. Location of house has great access to 360 and Mansfield ISD.