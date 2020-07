Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Arlington! Interior features new paint through out. Large living area with high ceilings, fire place. Spacious kitchen with new counter tops, break fast nook. MASTER Down with walk in closet. 2nd Living area or office space upstairs. 2 Spacious spare bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom. Large fenced back yard with covered back patio. Close to schools, highways and shopping.