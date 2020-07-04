All apartments in Arlington
Location

2110 Greencove Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Open House Sunday, July 7 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm **no aggressive breed dogs. No pet over 35 lbs. **
Tenant is bring their own refrigerator, washer, dryer & microwave.

One Story Garden Home in desirable Randol Mill Park Garden Home community.2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Natural light in Kitchen and Dining areas. Well maintained home in quiet, peaceful community. Wood burning fireplace. Living room has extra Built in shelving. Laminate floors for easy maintenance. Private open back patio. Mature trees. Walk to Randol Mill Park. Near shopping, medical, Entertainment District, major highways, excellent location. HOA maintains front yard, tenant cares for back & side yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Greencove Drive have any available units?
2110 Greencove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Greencove Drive have?
Some of 2110 Greencove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Greencove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Greencove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Greencove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Greencove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Greencove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Greencove Drive offers parking.
Does 2110 Greencove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Greencove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Greencove Drive have a pool?
No, 2110 Greencove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Greencove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2110 Greencove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Greencove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Greencove Drive has units with dishwashers.

