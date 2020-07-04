2110 Greencove Drive

Amenities

Open House Sunday, July 7 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm **no aggressive breed dogs. No pet over 35 lbs. **

Tenant is bring their own refrigerator, washer, dryer & microwave.



One Story Garden Home in desirable Randol Mill Park Garden Home community.2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Natural light in Kitchen and Dining areas. Well maintained home in quiet, peaceful community. Wood burning fireplace. Living room has extra Built in shelving. Laminate floors for easy maintenance. Private open back patio. Mature trees. Walk to Randol Mill Park. Near shopping, medical, Entertainment District, major highways, excellent location. HOA maintains front yard, tenant cares for back & side yards.