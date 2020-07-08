2109 Holt Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedrooms, two baths, two car garage with auto opener. Completely remodeled and updated.

NEW Stainless appliances throughout kitchen. Genuine wood ceramic flooring in living, new marble tile in traffic areas (low-allergy) , new carpeting in bedrooms. Granite countertops, new finished

cabinets as well! Coat closets, walk-in closets, linen closets, all new high efficiency windows. 2 inch blinds throughout. Large, secure, fenced backyard with new decks, shady trees and yard with automatic sprinkler system.