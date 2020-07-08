All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:24 AM

2109 Holt Road

2109 Holt Road · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Holt Road, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedrooms, two baths, two car garage with auto opener. Completely remodeled and updated.
NEW Stainless appliances throughout kitchen. Genuine wood ceramic flooring in living, new marble tile in traffic areas (low-allergy) , new carpeting in bedrooms. Granite countertops, new finished
cabinets as well! Coat closets, walk-in closets, linen closets, all new high efficiency windows. 2 inch blinds throughout. Large, secure, fenced backyard with new decks, shady trees and yard with automatic sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Holt Road have any available units?
2109 Holt Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Holt Road have?
Some of 2109 Holt Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Holt Road currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Holt Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Holt Road pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Holt Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2109 Holt Road offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Holt Road offers parking.
Does 2109 Holt Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Holt Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Holt Road have a pool?
No, 2109 Holt Road does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Holt Road have accessible units?
No, 2109 Holt Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Holt Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Holt Road has units with dishwashers.

