Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:49 AM

2104 Count Fleet Drive

2104 Count Fleet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Count Fleet Drive, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Striking 2 bedrooms! Open kitchen boasts an abundance of rich cabinetry, oversized island w storage and eat-in bar, newly installed granite countertops, brushed nickel fixtures, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, Fridge & WD to stay! Gorgeous porcelain wood look floors grace this home. Corner fireplace opens to living & nook-dining-flex space. French door leads to cozy covered patio w storage. Bath offers two vanities with shared shower-tub. Master features a large walk-in closet. Community pool within walking distance! Close to AT&T Dallas Cowboy’s Stadium, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor and much much more! Perfect for home or weekend getaway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Count Fleet Drive have any available units?
2104 Count Fleet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Count Fleet Drive have?
Some of 2104 Count Fleet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Count Fleet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Count Fleet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Count Fleet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Count Fleet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2104 Count Fleet Drive offer parking?
No, 2104 Count Fleet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Count Fleet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Count Fleet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Count Fleet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2104 Count Fleet Drive has a pool.
Does 2104 Count Fleet Drive have accessible units?
No, 2104 Count Fleet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Count Fleet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Count Fleet Drive has units with dishwashers.

