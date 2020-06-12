2104 Count Fleet Drive

Amenities

Striking 2 bedrooms! Open kitchen boasts an abundance of rich cabinetry, oversized island w storage and eat-in bar, newly installed granite countertops, brushed nickel fixtures, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, Fridge & WD to stay! Gorgeous porcelain wood look floors grace this home. Corner fireplace opens to living & nook-dining-flex space. French door leads to cozy covered patio w storage. Bath offers two vanities with shared shower-tub. Master features a large walk-in closet. Community pool within walking distance! Close to AT&T Dallas Cowboy’s Stadium, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor and much much more! Perfect for home or weekend getaway!