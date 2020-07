Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated beautiful duplex includes upgraded appliances, granite counter tops, luxury vinyl flooring, plus washer and dryer and off street parking! Central heat and air too! This beautiful 3 bedroom also comes with a fenced in backyard ideal for children and pets. Just walking distance from AT&T Stadium! Will not last long.