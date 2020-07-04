2014 Chantilly Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities

Buyers and Investors this beautiful single story home in desirable & highly sought after Arlington. Near Arlington shops, transportation, education & Cowboy Stadium facility. This home was previously tenant occupied & is in process of getting the cosmetic love & attention it needs. With a little kiss of paint & flooring, this will make a great home, investment or assisted living home. Home has several upgrades & quality features including modern gourmet kitchen with gas stove, custom wood cabinets, double sinks, granite countertops, bay window, breakfast nook. Open living area with grand laid brick wood-burning fireplace located in the family room. Motivated seller is ready for your offer. For Sale or Lease