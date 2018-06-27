2008 Bay Oaks Drive, Arlington, TX 76012 Randol Mill
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Gorgeous updates throughout this home. There are granite counter tops throughout. Beautiful gray wood Laminate flooring featured in every room. Stainless steel kitchen appliances & black are in the kitchen. You must see this home. You're within walking distance of Randol Mill Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
