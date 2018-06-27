All apartments in Arlington
2008 Bay Oaks Drive
2008 Bay Oaks Drive

2008 Bay Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Bay Oaks Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous updates throughout this home. There are granite counter tops throughout. Beautiful gray wood Laminate flooring featured in every room. Stainless steel kitchen appliances & black are in the kitchen. You must see this home. You're within walking distance of Randol Mill Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Bay Oaks Drive have any available units?
2008 Bay Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Bay Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2008 Bay Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Bay Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Bay Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Bay Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Bay Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2008 Bay Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Bay Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2008 Bay Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Bay Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Bay Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2008 Bay Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Bay Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2008 Bay Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Bay Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Bay Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

