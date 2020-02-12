All apartments in Arlington
1908 Juanita Drive

Location

1908 Juanita Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
6 Month Lease Opportunity! Walk your kids to Hill Elementary, Bailey Jr. High & Park. Lots of updates in 2017 including removal of popcorn ceilings, granite counter tops, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, windows, etc. Huge living room approx. 32X19 sq.ft. with built-in shelves surrounding the fireplace. His & hers closets in the master bedroom, 1 closet has sliding barn door. Garage has lots of storage space. Big yard with fire pit & shed plus lots of shade tees including pecan. Listing Agent & Owner are Related. Tenant or Tenant's Agent to verify the info in this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Juanita Drive have any available units?
1908 Juanita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Juanita Drive have?
Some of 1908 Juanita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Juanita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Juanita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Juanita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Juanita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1908 Juanita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Juanita Drive offers parking.
Does 1908 Juanita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Juanita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Juanita Drive have a pool?
No, 1908 Juanita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Juanita Drive have accessible units?
No, 1908 Juanita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Juanita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Juanita Drive has units with dishwashers.

