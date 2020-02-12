1908 Juanita Drive

Amenities

6 Month Lease Opportunity! Walk your kids to Hill Elementary, Bailey Jr. High & Park. Lots of updates in 2017 including removal of popcorn ceilings, granite counter tops, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, windows, etc. Huge living room approx. 32X19 sq.ft. with built-in shelves surrounding the fireplace. His & hers closets in the master bedroom, 1 closet has sliding barn door. Garage has lots of storage space. Big yard with fire pit & shed plus lots of shade tees including pecan. Listing Agent & Owner are Related. Tenant or Tenant's Agent to verify the info in this listing.