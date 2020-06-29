1829 Sheehan Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace carpet

Coming Soon! 2 Bed 1.5 Bath in Arlington - Coming soon a 2 bed 1.5 bath duplex is nestled in a quiet cuddle sack in Arlington. Close enough to all major highways and stadiums pleasantly far enough away to avoid major traffic. Great place for small family or couple to make their own. Ceramic flooring on lower level and carpeted stairs and rooms upstairs.

Washer and Dryer hookups and a wood burning fireplace!

------- VIEW FROM STREET ONLY, STILL OCCUPIED ------



No Pets Allowed



