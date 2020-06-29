All apartments in Arlington
1829 Sheehan Ct
1829 Sheehan Ct

1829 Sheehan Court · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Sheehan Court, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Coming Soon! 2 Bed 1.5 Bath in Arlington - Coming soon a 2 bed 1.5 bath duplex is nestled in a quiet cuddle sack in Arlington. Close enough to all major highways and stadiums pleasantly far enough away to avoid major traffic. Great place for small family or couple to make their own. Ceramic flooring on lower level and carpeted stairs and rooms upstairs.
Washer and Dryer hookups and a wood burning fireplace!
------- VIEW FROM STREET ONLY, STILL OCCUPIED ------

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4338392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Sheehan Ct have any available units?
1829 Sheehan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Sheehan Ct have?
Some of 1829 Sheehan Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Sheehan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Sheehan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Sheehan Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Sheehan Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1829 Sheehan Ct offer parking?
No, 1829 Sheehan Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Sheehan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Sheehan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Sheehan Ct have a pool?
No, 1829 Sheehan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Sheehan Ct have accessible units?
No, 1829 Sheehan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Sheehan Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Sheehan Ct has units with dishwashers.

