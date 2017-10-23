1819 Edna Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Brand new carpet bedrooms. main living areas to expose the beautiful original wood floors hand sanded, stained and polished. Main Bathroom totally gutted with brand new everything including walls, floors, tub, sink, window, plumbing and tankless water heater. Roof is 4 years old. New French doors to the huge backyard.Trees have been trimmed. Originally 2bedroom 1bath home- Garage has been made into a separate apartment with access from out and inside the home with it's own bathroom and sink in kitchenette type area. Brand New Fridge and Stackable Washer Dryer will be in the property