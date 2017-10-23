All apartments in Arlington
1819 Edna Street
1819 Edna Street

1819 Edna Street · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Edna Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Highland Park Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Brand new carpet bedrooms. main living areas to expose the beautiful original wood floors hand sanded, stained and polished. Main Bathroom totally gutted with brand new everything including walls, floors, tub, sink, window, plumbing and tankless water heater. Roof is 4 years old. New French doors to the huge backyard.Trees have been trimmed. Originally 2bedroom 1bath home- Garage has been made into a separate apartment with access from out and inside the home with it's own bathroom and sink in kitchenette type area. Brand New Fridge and Stackable Washer Dryer will be in the property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

