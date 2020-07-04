All apartments in Arlington
1818 Park Hill Drive
1818 Park Hill Drive

1818 Park Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Park Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Desirable Neighborhood! This home features a large custom fireplace and open living area with decorative lighting. Eat in kitchen has SS appliances, gas cooktop, tons of cabinet space and window overlooking large backyard. Huge master with dual vanities and separate walk-in closets. Large backyard with shade trees perfect for entertaining. This home backs up to a greenbelt with jogging and bike trails. Close to local park and nature preserve. Quick access to I-30. Arlington ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Park Hill Drive have any available units?
1818 Park Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Park Hill Drive have?
Some of 1818 Park Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Park Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Park Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Park Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Park Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1818 Park Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Park Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 1818 Park Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Park Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Park Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1818 Park Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Park Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1818 Park Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Park Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Park Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

