1818 Park Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Desirable Neighborhood! This home features a large custom fireplace and open living area with decorative lighting. Eat in kitchen has SS appliances, gas cooktop, tons of cabinet space and window overlooking large backyard. Huge master with dual vanities and separate walk-in closets. Large backyard with shade trees perfect for entertaining. This home backs up to a greenbelt with jogging and bike trails. Close to local park and nature preserve. Quick access to I-30. Arlington ISD.