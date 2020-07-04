1610 Portofino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Reserve your NEW HOME today! PLEASE NOTE: Photos are not of actual house, they are of a similar house(model). APPROXIMATE COMPLETION DATE is End of September 2019. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Easy access to highways for faster commutes. No Smoking. No Pets. $40 application fee per person over the age of 18. App and Criteria are Uploaded into MLS. Please send Residential Lease Application along with copies of ID’s and last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 months bank statement All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer(s) to verify all information including schools, square footage, dimensions, etc.