1602 E Lovers Lane

*Home will get full make ready after tenants move out, touch up painting and carpet cleaned or replaced* Updated and upgraded stunner is desirable Plaza Terrace section of Arlington. Home has just received a long list of improvements. The kitchen is new and includes new granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is fresh and neutral. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. There is a large fenced back yard. Large living room which is open to the dinning room and kitchen.