1526 Carlsbad Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Neat and clean, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Walk to Bowie HS. Includes, washer, dryer and beautiful large fridge! NO pets, NO smoking! Prospective tenants must complete application for background check and past rental history by submitting online with SmartMove, $45 fee. Rental is $1500 monthly and $1500 deposit. Tenant must also maintain Renter's Insurance and provide proof at move-in. A very nice home for very nice family. Move in Oct. 31st. Note: garage contents will be removed before leasing and garage key will be provided then. Security system is active.