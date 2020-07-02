All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1526 Carlsbad Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1526 Carlsbad Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1526 Carlsbad Drive

1526 Carlsbad Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1526 Carlsbad Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neat and clean, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Walk to Bowie HS. Includes, washer, dryer and beautiful large fridge! NO pets, NO smoking! Prospective tenants must complete application for background check and past rental history by submitting online with SmartMove, $45 fee. Rental is $1500 monthly and $1500 deposit. Tenant must also maintain Renter's Insurance and provide proof at move-in. A very nice home for very nice family. Move in Oct. 31st. Note: garage contents will be removed before leasing and garage key will be provided then. Security system is active.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Carlsbad Drive have any available units?
1526 Carlsbad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Carlsbad Drive have?
Some of 1526 Carlsbad Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Carlsbad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Carlsbad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Carlsbad Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Carlsbad Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1526 Carlsbad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1526 Carlsbad Drive offers parking.
Does 1526 Carlsbad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 Carlsbad Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Carlsbad Drive have a pool?
No, 1526 Carlsbad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Carlsbad Drive have accessible units?
No, 1526 Carlsbad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Carlsbad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 Carlsbad Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center