1509 Winderemere Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath for lease! Updated kitchen with wood floor throughout. Dining room is extended with the actual sq footage of 1311. Home is conveniently located near malls and churches! Spacious backyard with a family ready to make this their new home!