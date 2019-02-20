Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath for lease! Updated kitchen with wood floor throughout. Dining room is extended with the actual sq footage of 1311. Home is conveniently located near malls and churches! Spacious backyard with a family ready to make this their new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1509 Winderemere Drive have any available units?
1509 Winderemere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Winderemere Drive have?
Some of 1509 Winderemere Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Winderemere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Winderemere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.