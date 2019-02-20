All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:02 AM

1509 Winderemere Drive

1509 Winderemere Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Winderemere Dr, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath for lease! Updated kitchen with wood floor throughout. Dining room is extended with the actual sq footage of 1311. Home is conveniently located near malls and churches! Spacious backyard with a family ready to make this their new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Winderemere Drive have any available units?
1509 Winderemere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Winderemere Drive have?
Some of 1509 Winderemere Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Winderemere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Winderemere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Winderemere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Winderemere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1509 Winderemere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Winderemere Drive offers parking.
Does 1509 Winderemere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Winderemere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Winderemere Drive have a pool?
No, 1509 Winderemere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Winderemere Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Winderemere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Winderemere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Winderemere Drive has units with dishwashers.

