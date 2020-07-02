1504 Creek Bank Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

This cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home boasts a large kitchen and good-sized living room with fireplace. All the bedrooms are separated upstairs that features another living room or game room. The big backyard is great for relaxation. Property won't last long.



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $0, Available 3/16/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.