Arlington, TX
1504 Creek Bank Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:19 PM

1504 Creek Bank Lane

1504 Creek Bank Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Creek Bank Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
This cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home boasts a large kitchen and good-sized living room with fireplace. All the bedrooms are separated upstairs that features another living room or game room. The big backyard is great for relaxation. Property won't last long.

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $0, Available 3/16/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Creek Bank Lane have any available units?
1504 Creek Bank Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1504 Creek Bank Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Creek Bank Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Creek Bank Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Creek Bank Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Creek Bank Lane offer parking?
No, 1504 Creek Bank Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Creek Bank Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Creek Bank Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Creek Bank Lane have a pool?
No, 1504 Creek Bank Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Creek Bank Lane have accessible units?
No, 1504 Creek Bank Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Creek Bank Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Creek Bank Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Creek Bank Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Creek Bank Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

