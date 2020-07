Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Applications have been received....



Ask any real estate agent you know to show you this house!!!



Brand spanking fresh rehab right down to the plugs in the walls! This house rocks, and you ought to get it while you can. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Plenty of living room space! Verify all information, but the schools are close by. Close to shopping, nice neighborhood, convenient to local entertainment venues.



Reach out with address in subject line to get the Rental Criteria. Thanks!