1501 Juanita Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Rental Close to UTA - Great rental house with lots of NEW goodies! Kitchen has been upgraded with new cabinets, new granite and new stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms have new fans, carpet, and 6 panel doors. Bathrooms have been updated with new granite, sinks, plumbing fixtures, mirrors and tile. All lighting updated to LED. Flooring includes new waterproof laminate wood in all living spaces, kitchen, and hallways. New front door and new exterior paint. House has all new texture, paint and is a light gray. 2in blinds throughout and big back yard. Lots of storage. This house is ready to rent! Come and see it!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4402512)