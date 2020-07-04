All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1501 Juanita Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1501 Juanita Dr
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:01 AM

1501 Juanita Dr

1501 Juanita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1501 Juanita Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Rental Close to UTA - Great rental house with lots of NEW goodies! Kitchen has been upgraded with new cabinets, new granite and new stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms have new fans, carpet, and 6 panel doors. Bathrooms have been updated with new granite, sinks, plumbing fixtures, mirrors and tile. All lighting updated to LED. Flooring includes new waterproof laminate wood in all living spaces, kitchen, and hallways. New front door and new exterior paint. House has all new texture, paint and is a light gray. 2in blinds throughout and big back yard. Lots of storage. This house is ready to rent! Come and see it!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4402512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Juanita Dr have any available units?
1501 Juanita Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Juanita Dr have?
Some of 1501 Juanita Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Juanita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Juanita Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Juanita Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Juanita Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Juanita Dr offer parking?
No, 1501 Juanita Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Juanita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Juanita Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Juanita Dr have a pool?
No, 1501 Juanita Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Juanita Dr have accessible units?
No, 1501 Juanita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Juanita Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Juanita Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center