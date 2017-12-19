All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1409 East Park Row Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1409 East Park Row Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

1409 East Park Row Drive

1409 East Park Row Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1409 East Park Row Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
4 bedroom 1 bath. Section 8 Only.
Rent is $1,495.
Address is 1409 E. Park Row, Arlington Texas 76010

We give you $200 towards your move in. You receive the $200 check the day you move in. You can use the $200 for whatever you want to. And we pay you $500 each year you renew your lease if you follow the lease rules that year.

You never pay a dime. Ever. We pay you $200.

* No Application fee. Ever.
* No deposit. Ever.
* Completely renovated
* Available now
* For fast response call 9728439773

The call goes to a live person not a VM. We answer the phone 12 hours a day 7 days a week.

The only other home we have at this time is 838 Lexington Drive in Lancaster Texas. It is a 4 bed 2 bath. Rent there is $1850

We have no other homes available but these two. Please call only if you have a 4 bed voucher and are ready to move immediately. Remember, You do not need money. We pay you $200 upon move in. Applications can be submitted at https://hometoday.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 East Park Row Drive have any available units?
1409 East Park Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1409 East Park Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 East Park Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 East Park Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1409 East Park Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1409 East Park Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1409 East Park Row Drive offers parking.
Does 1409 East Park Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 East Park Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 East Park Row Drive have a pool?
No, 1409 East Park Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1409 East Park Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 1409 East Park Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 East Park Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 East Park Row Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 East Park Row Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 East Park Row Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center