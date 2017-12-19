1409 East Park Row Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

4 bedroom 1 bath. Section 8 Only.

Rent is $1,495.

Address is 1409 E. Park Row, Arlington Texas 76010



We give you $200 towards your move in. You receive the $200 check the day you move in. You can use the $200 for whatever you want to. And we pay you $500 each year you renew your lease if you follow the lease rules that year.



You never pay a dime. Ever. We pay you $200.



* No Application fee. Ever.

* No deposit. Ever.

* Completely renovated

* Available now

* For fast response call 9728439773



The call goes to a live person not a VM. We answer the phone 12 hours a day 7 days a week.



The only other home we have at this time is 838 Lexington Drive in Lancaster Texas. It is a 4 bed 2 bath. Rent there is $1850



We have no other homes available but these two. Please call only if you have a 4 bed voucher and are ready to move immediately. Remember, You do not need money. We pay you $200 upon move in. Applications can be submitted at https://hometoday.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp