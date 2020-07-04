1403 Gilday Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful single story home with 4 bedrm, 2 bath, big family room with corner fireplace, split bedroom arrangement. Galley kitchen, lots of counter space, electric range, big farmhouse sink, walk-in pantry. Spacious M bedroom, good size walk in closet, 2 person tub & shower combo. Laminate wood floors in living, master bed, 3 bedrooms, and 4th bedroom that can be an office. Big hall closet ideal for storage. Laundry room leading to spacious 2 car attached garage. Tile in kitchen, breakfast, bathrooms. Beautiful landscaped yard, sprinkler syst. SS refrigerator, washer, dryer included with price. Big backyard with no back neighbors. No PETS please! Move in ready now.

Minutes away to Hwy 360 and I20.