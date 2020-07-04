All apartments in Arlington
1403 Gilday Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:05 AM

1403 Gilday Drive

1403 Gilday Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Gilday Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful single story home with 4 bedrm, 2 bath, big family room with corner fireplace, split bedroom arrangement. Galley kitchen, lots of counter space, electric range, big farmhouse sink, walk-in pantry. Spacious M bedroom, good size walk in closet, 2 person tub & shower combo. Laminate wood floors in living, master bed, 3 bedrooms, and 4th bedroom that can be an office. Big hall closet ideal for storage. Laundry room leading to spacious 2 car attached garage. Tile in kitchen, breakfast, bathrooms. Beautiful landscaped yard, sprinkler syst. SS refrigerator, washer, dryer included with price. Big backyard with no back neighbors. No PETS please! Move in ready now.
Minutes away to Hwy 360 and I20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Gilday Drive have any available units?
1403 Gilday Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Gilday Drive have?
Some of 1403 Gilday Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Gilday Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Gilday Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Gilday Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1403 Gilday Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1403 Gilday Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Gilday Drive offers parking.
Does 1403 Gilday Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1403 Gilday Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Gilday Drive have a pool?
No, 1403 Gilday Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Gilday Drive have accessible units?
No, 1403 Gilday Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Gilday Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Gilday Drive has units with dishwashers.

