All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1301 Willoughby Ln #5324
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:04 AM

1301 Willoughby Ln #5324

1301 Willoughby Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1301 Willoughby Lane, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Available Now! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath North Arlington Condo - This Cloister Condo is just what you need if you seek a great location and tons of amenities. At 1,229sf you can have a spacious living area with a wood-burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Stylish and updated kitchen equipped with all stainless steel Kenmore appliances paired with granite countertops. The master bedroom has a luxury styled bath with a separate shower and garden tub. Private balcony with storage. The community also offers 2 community swimming pools, hot tub, fitness center, game room, racquetball court, and tennis court. Pets: 2 pet maximum, 30lbs or less, and must be potty trained.

(RLNE4421236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 have any available units?
1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 have?
Some of 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 offers parking.
Does 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 have a pool?
Yes, 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 has a pool.
Does 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 have accessible units?
No, 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 Willoughby Ln #5324 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center