1301 Willoughby Ln #5324

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Available Now! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath North Arlington Condo - This Cloister Condo is just what you need if you seek a great location and tons of amenities. At 1,229sf you can have a spacious living area with a wood-burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Stylish and updated kitchen equipped with all stainless steel Kenmore appliances paired with granite countertops. The master bedroom has a luxury styled bath with a separate shower and garden tub. Private balcony with storage. The community also offers 2 community swimming pools, hot tub, fitness center, game room, racquetball court, and tennis court. Pets: 2 pet maximum, 30lbs or less, and must be potty trained.



