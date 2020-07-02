1300 Memory Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

This upgraded two bedroom condo is a beauty. Enter the living room to a wood burning fireplace and wood floors. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances make this kitchen perfect for any chef. The master retreat features a large room and a gorgeous bath with double sinks, granite countertops, and a ton of mirrors. Down the hall is an additional bedroom, bathroom and laundry area with washer and dryer. A nice size patio is a perfect finish to the home. Choose the furnished option for $1500. You can also relax at the numerous community pools, tennis court or cabanas. This is a must see. Please log on to www.showmojo.com or contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457.