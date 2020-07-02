All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
1300 Memory Lane
1300 Memory Lane

1300 Memory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Memory Lane, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This upgraded two bedroom condo is a beauty. Enter the living room to a wood burning fireplace and wood floors. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances make this kitchen perfect for any chef. The master retreat features a large room and a gorgeous bath with double sinks, granite countertops, and a ton of mirrors. Down the hall is an additional bedroom, bathroom and laundry area with washer and dryer. A nice size patio is a perfect finish to the home. Choose the furnished option for $1500. You can also relax at the numerous community pools, tennis court or cabanas. This is a must see. Please log on to www.showmojo.com or contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Memory Lane have any available units?
1300 Memory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Memory Lane have?
Some of 1300 Memory Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Memory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Memory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Memory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Memory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1300 Memory Lane offer parking?
No, 1300 Memory Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Memory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Memory Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Memory Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Memory Lane has a pool.
Does 1300 Memory Lane have accessible units?
No, 1300 Memory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Memory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Memory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

