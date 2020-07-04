All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 126 Tharp Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
126 Tharp Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:20 PM

126 Tharp Street

126 Tharp Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

126 Tharp Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remolded home with hardwood floors and carpet in all bedrooms. Beautiful tile shower in master bath. Large kitchen opens up to the main living area following 2nd living area. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops with abundance of cabinets. Located close to shopping dinning and easy access to 360. close to schools and a 2 minute drive to University of Texas At Arlington. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Tharp Street have any available units?
126 Tharp Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Tharp Street have?
Some of 126 Tharp Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Tharp Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 Tharp Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Tharp Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 Tharp Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 126 Tharp Street offer parking?
Yes, 126 Tharp Street offers parking.
Does 126 Tharp Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Tharp Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Tharp Street have a pool?
No, 126 Tharp Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 Tharp Street have accessible units?
No, 126 Tharp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Tharp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Tharp Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center