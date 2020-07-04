126 Tharp Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Fully remolded home with hardwood floors and carpet in all bedrooms. Beautiful tile shower in master bath. Large kitchen opens up to the main living area following 2nd living area. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops with abundance of cabinets. Located close to shopping dinning and easy access to 360. close to schools and a 2 minute drive to University of Texas At Arlington. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!