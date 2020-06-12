All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1248 Blue Lake Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:14 AM

1248 Blue Lake Boulevard

1248 Blue Lake Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1248 Blue Lake Blvd, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOME AVAILABLE TO LEASE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $4,500 PER MONTH. Gorgeous executive home, Corona floor plan, in Viridian! This custom 1-story home has 3 generous sized bedrooms, plus an office with built-ins and a closet, 3.1 bath and a bones throw to the dog park, just right out the back door! Very convenient location to I-30 easy commute to Dallas OR Fort Worth! This home has all the high end details you would expect from a luxury home and amenities of a world class resort, with pools, sand beach, walking-bike trails that connect to a large park, sail boat rentals, and plenty of activities to keep you busy. Contact agent for details. This home is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard have any available units?
1248 Blue Lake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard have?
Some of 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Blue Lake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1248 Blue Lake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center