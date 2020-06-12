1248 Blue Lake Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HOME AVAILABLE TO LEASE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $4,500 PER MONTH. Gorgeous executive home, Corona floor plan, in Viridian! This custom 1-story home has 3 generous sized bedrooms, plus an office with built-ins and a closet, 3.1 bath and a bones throw to the dog park, just right out the back door! Very convenient location to I-30 easy commute to Dallas OR Fort Worth! This home has all the high end details you would expect from a luxury home and amenities of a world class resort, with pools, sand beach, walking-bike trails that connect to a large park, sail boat rentals, and plenty of activities to keep you busy. Contact agent for details. This home is also listed for sale.