1209 Quail Valley Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

FABULOUS UPDATED 1 LEVEL CONDO ON GROUND FLOOR*GRANITE C-TOPS IN KITCHEN & BOTH BATHS*Wood floors in Family rm, nook & walkway*FR with fireplace open to kitchen offering ss appliances including refrigerator, tumbled marble backsplash, tile floor, pantry*Master suite has jetted tub, walk-in closet*Both baths updated*Full size washer-dryer, refrigerator and TV in master bedroom included*Covered patio backing to green space, two community pools & spa*Marble flooring in entry and flooring in secondary bath*Unit overlooks pools*

ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YRS OLD MUST FILL OUT AN APPLICATION* INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO APPLY CAN BE FOUND IN DOCUMENTS STORAGE*