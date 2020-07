Amenities

recently renovated fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This wonderful single family property is ready To move in . it is extremely clean recently renovated, new carpet much much more its a 3 bedroom 2 bath , freshly painted walking distance to local schools, Hugh yard ,great family neighborhood , Must accompany clients on property.Tenets are responsible for all utilities,lawn maintenance renters, insurance is recommended