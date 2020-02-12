117 Fort Edward Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Right behind Lifetime fitness, Ring doorbell, keypad entry, 10ft ceiling, large covered patio, storage shed, 5br and a formal dining, large walk in closet, open layout living, kitchen areas with pendant lightings, fireplace, blinds, solar screens... This house will check most of the items on your want and desire list. Move in ready! Formal dining can be used as 2nd living area or play room.One of the top rated Mansfield school district, conveniently located near major freeways, stores and many more. Please text agent with all inquiries and showing instruction.