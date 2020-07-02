All apartments in Arlington
1122 Edenbrook Dr.

1122 Edenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Edenbrook Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in Mansfield ISD - Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress.

Come see this 2,400+ sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on a corner lot! This spacious home has it all - 2 living areas, 2 formal dining areas, a wood burning fireplace, an upstairs game room, and a large fenced in yard. The upstairs bedrooms are oversized and feature a jack and jill bathroom. Hurry because this one won't last long!

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid.

(RLNE3474424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Edenbrook Dr. have any available units?
1122 Edenbrook Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1122 Edenbrook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Edenbrook Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Edenbrook Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Edenbrook Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Edenbrook Dr. offer parking?
No, 1122 Edenbrook Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Edenbrook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Edenbrook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Edenbrook Dr. have a pool?
No, 1122 Edenbrook Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Edenbrook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1122 Edenbrook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Edenbrook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Edenbrook Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Edenbrook Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Edenbrook Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

