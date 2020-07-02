1122 Edenbrook Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in Mansfield ISD - Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress.



Come see this 2,400+ sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on a corner lot! This spacious home has it all - 2 living areas, 2 formal dining areas, a wood burning fireplace, an upstairs game room, and a large fenced in yard. The upstairs bedrooms are oversized and feature a jack and jill bathroom. Hurry because this one won't last long!



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid.



(RLNE3474424)