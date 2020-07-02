All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:10 AM

1102 Bonanza Court

1102 Bonanza Court · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Bonanza Court, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
One of a kind home, with awesome features throughout, is ready for move-in! Stunning new vinyl wood flooring throughout first floor, bay windows in the formal dining, lots of gorgeous natural light and a great backyard to entertain in. Kitchen centered between the living room and breakfast room offers stainless steel appliances, nice light oak cabinetry and a glass tile back splash. Get warm and cozy in the master suite, featuring double sided stone fireplace, garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. All spacious bedrooms are located on the second story surrounding the third living room, perfect for you and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Bonanza Court have any available units?
1102 Bonanza Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Bonanza Court have?
Some of 1102 Bonanza Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Bonanza Court currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Bonanza Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Bonanza Court pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Bonanza Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1102 Bonanza Court offer parking?
No, 1102 Bonanza Court does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Bonanza Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Bonanza Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Bonanza Court have a pool?
No, 1102 Bonanza Court does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Bonanza Court have accessible units?
No, 1102 Bonanza Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Bonanza Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Bonanza Court has units with dishwashers.

