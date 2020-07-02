1102 Bonanza Court

Amenities

One of a kind home, with awesome features throughout, is ready for move-in! Stunning new vinyl wood flooring throughout first floor, bay windows in the formal dining, lots of gorgeous natural light and a great backyard to entertain in. Kitchen centered between the living room and breakfast room offers stainless steel appliances, nice light oak cabinetry and a glass tile back splash. Get warm and cozy in the master suite, featuring double sided stone fireplace, garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. All spacious bedrooms are located on the second story surrounding the third living room, perfect for you and your family.