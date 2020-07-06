All apartments in Arlington
1052 Lone Ivory Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1052 Lone Ivory Trail

1052 Lone Ivory Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1052 Lone Ivory Trail, Arlington, TX 76040

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 STORY HOME in Viridian Village, Vaulted ceilings! COOKS DREAM KITCHEN!

Granite counter-tops, HUGE island a plethora of cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, fridge, gas cook top all open to family room and elegant formal dining area! Split bedrooms. Master suite is oversized and features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. BONUS GAME ROOM and FULL Bathroom upstairs, this home is BEAUTIFUL. WILL GO FAST.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Lone Ivory Trail have any available units?
1052 Lone Ivory Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 Lone Ivory Trail have?
Some of 1052 Lone Ivory Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Lone Ivory Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Lone Ivory Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Lone Ivory Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 Lone Ivory Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1052 Lone Ivory Trail offer parking?
No, 1052 Lone Ivory Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1052 Lone Ivory Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 Lone Ivory Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Lone Ivory Trail have a pool?
No, 1052 Lone Ivory Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Lone Ivory Trail have accessible units?
No, 1052 Lone Ivory Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Lone Ivory Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1052 Lone Ivory Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

