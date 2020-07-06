1052 Lone Ivory Trail

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 STORY HOME in Viridian Village, Vaulted ceilings! COOKS DREAM KITCHEN!



Granite counter-tops, HUGE island a plethora of cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, fridge, gas cook top all open to family room and elegant formal dining area! Split bedrooms. Master suite is oversized and features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. BONUS GAME ROOM and FULL Bathroom upstairs, this home is BEAUTIFUL. WILL GO FAST.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.