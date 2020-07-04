103 Quail Briar Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Outstanding custom built home that shows to perfection, move right in and enjoy. Oversized split master bedroom with spacious walk in closet and bath. Great kitchen with 42 inch cabinets(cherry wood style),stainless steel appliances, raised breakfast bar , ample counter space opening a 20 x14 living area with fireplace. The back yard offers a covered patio, storage building and plenty of room left over. Spacious extra bedrooms, no carpet. Laminate flooring in bedrooms.No pets or section 8 vouchers