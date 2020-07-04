All apartments in Arlington
103 Quail Briar Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:36 AM

103 Quail Briar Lane

103 Quail Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

103 Quail Briar Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Outstanding custom built home that shows to perfection, move right in and enjoy. Oversized split master bedroom with spacious walk in closet and bath. Great kitchen with 42 inch cabinets(cherry wood style),stainless steel appliances, raised breakfast bar , ample counter space opening a 20 x14 living area with fireplace. The back yard offers a covered patio, storage building and plenty of room left over. Spacious extra bedrooms, no carpet. Laminate flooring in bedrooms.No pets or section 8 vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Quail Briar Lane have any available units?
103 Quail Briar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Quail Briar Lane have?
Some of 103 Quail Briar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Quail Briar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Quail Briar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Quail Briar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 103 Quail Briar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 103 Quail Briar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 103 Quail Briar Lane offers parking.
Does 103 Quail Briar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Quail Briar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Quail Briar Lane have a pool?
No, 103 Quail Briar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 103 Quail Briar Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Quail Briar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Quail Briar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Quail Briar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

