1023 Hunter Ridge Dr
1023 Hunter Ridge Dr

1023 Hunter Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Hunter Ridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/04/20 3/2 Spacious house for rent, ready June. - Property Id: 255392

Spacious, non smoking 3/2 centrally located home in a quiet neighborhood. Still occupied, ready June 4.
Open layout, ample closet space, along with good size fenced backyard.
Large living and master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Kitchen includes dishwasher, stainless stove, microwave and stainless steel fridge including washer and dryer. 2 car garage perfect for any family.
We are not accepting any housing vouchers at this time. Email lkleasing99@gmail.com or PM for application
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255392
Property Id 255392

(RLNE5684919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr have any available units?
1023 Hunter Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Hunter Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Hunter Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

