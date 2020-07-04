1023 Hunter Ridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 06/04/20 3/2 Spacious house for rent, ready June. - Property Id: 255392



Spacious, non smoking 3/2 centrally located home in a quiet neighborhood. Still occupied, ready June 4.

Open layout, ample closet space, along with good size fenced backyard.

Large living and master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Kitchen includes dishwasher, stainless stove, microwave and stainless steel fridge including washer and dryer. 2 car garage perfect for any family.

We are not accepting any housing vouchers at this time. Email lkleasing99@gmail.com or PM for application

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255392

Property Id 255392



(RLNE5684919)