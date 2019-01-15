1014 Dove Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

A beautiful 2006 2-story gem with over 2600sqft in the sought after Ridge Point Addition! 3 bed~2.5 baths with 3 Living areas! Open floor plan with large Family room with fireplace. Open kitchen with lots of cabinet and work space. HUGE Master with a separate sitting area with a Master Bath deluxe with stand-up shower and garden tub. 3rd Living area or Game room upstairs. Nice sized guest bedrooms. Gigantic backyard! Nice porcelain ceramic tile and wood laminate floors downstairs with brand new carpeting upstairs! Newer fixtures and c fans, fresh interior paint, 2in' wood blinds, MANSFIELD ISD! Ready for immediate move-in!!!