Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1014 Dove Trail
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:38 AM

1014 Dove Trail

1014 Dove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Dove Trail, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
A beautiful 2006 2-story gem with over 2600sqft in the sought after Ridge Point Addition! 3 bed~2.5 baths with 3 Living areas! Open floor plan with large Family room with fireplace. Open kitchen with lots of cabinet and work space. HUGE Master with a separate sitting area with a Master Bath deluxe with stand-up shower and garden tub. 3rd Living area or Game room upstairs. Nice sized guest bedrooms. Gigantic backyard! Nice porcelain ceramic tile and wood laminate floors downstairs with brand new carpeting upstairs! Newer fixtures and c fans, fresh interior paint, 2in' wood blinds, MANSFIELD ISD! Ready for immediate move-in!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Dove Trail have any available units?
1014 Dove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Dove Trail have?
Some of 1014 Dove Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Dove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Dove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Dove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Dove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1014 Dove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Dove Trail offers parking.
Does 1014 Dove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Dove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Dove Trail have a pool?
No, 1014 Dove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Dove Trail have accessible units?
No, 1014 Dove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Dove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Dove Trail has units with dishwashers.

