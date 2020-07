Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous custom home in one of the nicest Arlington areas. Close to Texas Rangers and Cowboy stadiums, Six Flags, lots of shopping and restaurants. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal living and dinning areas, plus huge family room. Master suite features separate vanities, tub, separate shower, large walk in closet. Totally updated kitchen with new appliances and granite counter tops. Perfect for summer fun and entertainment. A must see.